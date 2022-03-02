Kimberly Lee (Heavner) Kidwell, 60, of Florence, SC (formerly of Romney) passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Kim was born in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Ethel Mae (Riggleman) Heavner.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Joseph “Joe” Kidwell; 2 beloved sons, Joseph L. (Lisa) Kidwell and Wesley E. (Skyler) Kidwell; brother, Eddie (Christina) Heavner; 2 sisters, Debbie Divelbliss and Connie (Tubby) Corbin; 4 grandchildren who she adored, Kylin, Kashden, Brooks and Briar Kidwell. Kim was loved by her brothers and sisters-in-law and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Heavner.
A Celebration of Kim’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Conference Center located at Hampshire Park, Romney. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite #309, Orlando, FL 32835
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney and Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Florence, SC.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.