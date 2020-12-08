Arthur Douglas “Pie” Johnson, 76, of Rio, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.
Born on May 14, 1944 in Richland, W.Va., he was the son of the late Kenous Elmer Johnson and Beulah L. Armentrout Johnson.
Pie worked as a fork lift operator in a lumber yard until retirement. He loved to hunt and fish and especially write poetry. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 half sisters, 4 half brothers, and one brother.
Surviving are 4 brothers, Alfred R. Johnson of Augusta, Sidney H. Johnson of Viewtown, Va., Franklin K. Johnson of Lilburn, Ga., Elmer Newton of Dallas, Texas; 2 sisters, Nancy L. Mills of Monrovia, Md. and Helen A. Meksuanh of Auroa Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and all arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.