Connie Jean Sine, 58, of Capon Bridge, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of the Panhandle.
Connie was born on Sept.18, 1962, in Romney, the daughter of Deloris Shanholtz Delawder of Springfield and the late Eugene “Gene” Delawder. She worked for Potomac Edison for 40 years and was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church where she sang in the choir and was highly active in church activities. Connie enjoyed singing, reading, visiting West Virginia State Parks, exploring covered bridges but she absolutely loved visiting with her family especially her grandchildren. She and her husband John took great joy in recent months binge watching the show Swamp People.
Connie married John D. Sine on July 16, 2005.
Surviving with her husband are her children, Eric Nichols and his wife Arrianna of Winchester, Va. and Erin Mitchell and her husband Chris of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her siblings, Bobby Delawder and his wife Sharon of Southern California, Marjorie Spellman and her husband Nathan of Atlanta, Ga. and Michille Delawder of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; 2 stepchildren, John E. Sine and his wife Sarah of Grafton, W.Va. and Sarah K. Sine of Clarksburg, W.Va.; and 7 grandchildren, CJ and Alyssa Mitchell, Will Loose, Colton and Zackariah Sine, Tyler and Alexis Sine.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 11 a.m. Officiating will Pastor Robert Jefferies. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Warm the Children, c/o Helping Hands, 24 W. Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
