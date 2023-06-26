Life-long servant of God, Rev. Cecil L. Haycock passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in his home surrounded by his daughters and grandson.
Funeral services were held at Loy-Giffin funeral Home in Wardensville on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Interment followed in the family cemetery behind Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren in Wardensville.
Arrangements were by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
