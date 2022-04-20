Peggy Susan Steward, 67, of Romney, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with all her family at her side.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elsie Lewis; her brother, Richard Lewis; her sister, Mable Wagoner; and a step-greatgrandson.
She is survived by 1 son, Richard Steward, Jr. (wife Elizabeth); 3 daughters, Teresa Bauer (husband Fred), Brenda Preston and Kimberly Timbrook (husband Donald); 7 grandchildren, Cheyanne Bauer (husband Shawn), Brooklynn Timbrook, Dakota Preston, Ethan Timbrook, Alyssa Combs, Izaak Combs and Draycin Combs; and 1 great-grandchild, Kaine Golden. Peggy is also survived by 3 step-daughters; 6 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and a world of friends.
Peggy was born at home in Springfield, on July 22, 1954. She attended school until she had to leave to be of help at home with her family. She started her own family and when the twins came along she stated, "when I start having them two at a time, I'm done." Peggy was a "stay at home mom" for many years, however, her love and caring of people lead her into a career that spanned almost 20 years working for the Committee on Aging. She would probably still be there were it not for a heart attack that dictated her future. Peggy was outspoken, and one seldom doubted where one stood with her. If Peggy fixed a meal, she made sure it was eaten. All were welcome in her home and any kid who ever came to the home knew her as, and called her, Nanny. She had an infectious and wonderful sense of humor that helped her through many difficult times. Peggy had many joys, and a smile and laughter came easily to her. She passed many hours enjoying puzzles, cards, games and helping the younger ones with school work. She may have had to leave school sooner than she wished, but that didn't stop her from learning and being able to pass those skills along. Peggy had a love of life, her kitties, and most of all her family.
Friends will be received on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney from 12 p.m. until the start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Levels.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to help with burial expenses.
Arrangements by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
