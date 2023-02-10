Diane Lynn Sites-Smith, 56, of Wardensville, died on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Roy Riley. Inurnment will follow at Gainesboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.