Norman Woodrow “Bal” Davidson, 74, of Romney, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home peacefully with his family by his side.
A celebration of Bal’s life will be held at the Salem United Methodist Church near Slanesville, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Combs and Scott Welch. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.