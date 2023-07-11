Obituary Flower and candle

Barbara Lou Landes, 69, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2 p.m., which would have been her 70th birthday. All are encouraged to bring a cover side dish or dessert to share. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Landes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.