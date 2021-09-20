Ronnie A. Miller, 76, of Baker, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on March 2, 1945, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late James F. Miller and Mildred F. Funkhouser Miller.
Ronnie was a graduate of the Moorefield High School Class of 1963, a member of the Baker United Methodist Church and a veteran of U.S. Army. He retired from Hampshire Gas as the Superintendent after working there from 1977-2002, was a member of the Moorefield American Legion Post #64 and Wardensville VFW Post #2102. He was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Arthur and James.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Connie D. (Pownell) Miller; 2 daughters, Lisa Miller and Christie Miller, both of Baker; brothers James E. “Joe” Miller (Ruth) of Baker, Dennis and George of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Janet N. Hughes (George) of Winchester, Patricia M Bowers of Winchester and Barbara and Lydia of Baltimore; 1 granddaughter, Rowan Swain; an adopted granddaughter, Holly Williams; special friends, Steve and Deana, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bill Miller, Speaker. Interment will follow at the Baker Run Cemetery, Baker, with Military Rites accorded by U.S. Army. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Baker United Methodist Church, c/o Ida Staggs, 560 Funkhouser Rd., Baker, WV 26801 or the Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Baker.
