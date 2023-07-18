Richard Wayne Denegri, 30, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1992.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home.
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 7:02 pm
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 7:02 pm
Richard Wayne Denegri, 30, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1992.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.