Mildred Marlene Whitacre, 84, of Capon Bridge, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mildred was born on December 30, 1936, in Cross Junction, Va., the daughter of the late Omar W. and Ruth N. Barr Elliott. She was a Supply Technician for 33 years at the Winchester Medical Center and a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Loom, W.Va. Mildred enjoyed singing, talking, Sunday morning breakfast, church functions and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Mildred married Fred E. Whitacre on September 17, 1955. Fred passed away on November 25, 1987.
Surviving are her 3 daughters, Nancy V. Holland (Kenneth) of Springfield, Sharon R. Baker (Walter) of Slanesville and Donna K. Chaney (Bill) of Capon Bridge; a brother, Ronald E. “Buddy” Elliott (Mary) of Cross Junction; 6 grandchildren, Jessica Hansroth (Joseph), David Chaney (Heather), Shelley Copeland (Josh), Kelly Holland, Jared Holland and Tyler Holland and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge.
A funeral service will be privately held. Officiating will be Pastors Alanna McGuinn and Ron Boyer. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, c/o Gary Riggleman, 355 Timber Mountain Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
