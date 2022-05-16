Hattie Lou Filbin, 80, of Augusta, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
Hattie was born on June 26, 1941, in Pear, W.Va., the daughter of the late Johna J. and Rhoda M. Bennett Richmond. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the outdoors and loved being with her family.
Surviving are 3 sons, Horace and Michael Roberts both of Augusta and Walter Kraft of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Naomi Daniels of Beckley, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Roberts; 4 brothers and 7 sisters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be her son Horce Roberts. Interment will follow in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
