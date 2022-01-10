Zachariah Nathanael Odom, 22, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Springfield, due to a work related accident.
Born on May 2, 1999, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Ronald Odom and Kelley Wolford Odom of Augusta.
He was a graduate of Hampshire High, Class of 2017. He was employed by Nelson Tree Service. He was hard working and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Sarah Corey of Romney; sisters, Jadzia Odom of Burlington, Kira Smith of Virginia Beach, Va., Magnolia Odom of Slanesville, Ambrielle Odom and Penelope Odom, both of Augusta; maternal grandmother, Sherry Wolford and maternal grandfather, Jeffrey Wolford, both of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Leonard Ludwick officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.