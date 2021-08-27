Joshua Lee Hahn, 17, of Wardensville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.
Born on Dec. 5, 2003, in Petersburg, he was the son of Christopher L. Hahn and Marsha L. McKeever Hahn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at East Hardy High School gymnasium with Pastor Wade Armentrout and Pastor Mike Funkhouser officiating. Interment will be in the Hahn-Michael Cemetery, Wardensville.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Hardy High School Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 16, Wardensville, WV 26851.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
