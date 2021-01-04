Randy Eugene Kerns, 56, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Kerns; and grandparents, Paul J. and Mary Kerns and Garland “Jack” and Geraldine “Jerry” See.
Randy is survived by his loving mother, Betty D. Kerns of Romney; his son, Logan Kerns of Purgitsville; grandson, Jackson Kerns of Moorefield; brother, Kevin Kerns and (wife Andrea) of Romney; nephews, Ryan Kerns, Mackenzie Kerns and Nicholas Ward; nieces, Ashley and Alyssa Ward; aunt, Anna Sherman of Old Fields; first cousins, Joy Sherman, Kathy Cunningham and Scott Sherman of Old Fields; very special friends, Becky Feller, Steve and Dee Dee Rinker, Steve Poland and Travis Haines. Randy also had many close cousins, relatives and friends far and wide.
Randy was born on March 12, 1964 in Cumberland, Md. and graduated from Hampshire High School class of 1982. Randy held a certificate as a Pilot Driver in transporting oversized and heavy equipment. Throughout his life, Randy worked dealing and raising livestock, in which he was especially passionate about horses. He spent many years working his grandfather’s business, See’s Salvage Yard. He also worked with special friend Travis Haines hauling livestock all over the country and as a Pilot Driver for Nathan L. Haines LLC — Pilot Car division.
He was a member of Romney Christian Church and later attended Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Purgitsville. He was also a SAL member of American Legion Squadron 91. Randy had a tremendous sense of love and pride for his family — especially his grandson Jackson. He enjoyed sharing stories, helping others and was an avid history lover. He never met a stranger and always seemed to leave a lasting impression on those he met.
Randy was a loving son, brother, dad and pap’pack and uncle. He will be deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Randy’s memory to John Hopkins Pediatric Cardiology Dept., 600 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21205.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.