Clifford Leroy Vinson, Jr., 77, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Western Maryland Health Systems, Cumberland, Md.
Born on January 23, 1943, in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Clifford L. Vinson and Alice Mae Wiggins Vinson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta.
The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.