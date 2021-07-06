Lavennia L. "Bonnie" or "Benny" Dolly, 76, of Valley View Drive, Romney, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Oct. 25, 1944, in Mineral County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late William M. and Mary Lucretia (Westfall) Farris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil A. Dolly on Oct. 6, 2005, and by a daughter, Ellen Mae Dolly.
Mrs. Dolly was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Landmark Holiness Tabernacle in Arthur, W.Va. and enjoyed cooking and home canning.
Surviving are her children, Doris Peregory and husband Joel of High View, Virgil W. Dolly and wife Jody Lynn of Keyser, Helen Marie Thompson of Romney and Denver A. Dolly and wife Denise of Camden of Gauley, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Richard Farris of Indiana and James Farris of West Virginia; 3 sisters, Helen Mason, Grace Sheetler and Leona Farris, all of Winchester, Va.; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild "on the way."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wendell Everett officiating.
Interment will be in the Hull Cemetery, Burlington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
