Peggy V.Hart

Peggy Vaughan Hart, 82, of High View, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Va.
Peggy was born on Nov. 21, 1940, in Jacksonville, Fla., a daughter of the late Paul and Anne Mitchell Vaughan. She worked as a computer programmer for the Social Security Administration. Peggy enjoyed reading, history, traveling south to visit family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her two children, Tom Hart (Wendy) and Leslie Mattingly (Jimmy) all of High View; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty J. Kirk and Paula Storey.
A celebration of life will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Capon Bride Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
