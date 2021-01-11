Margaret Mary A. Grover, 86, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on October 13, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Mussleman and Margaret Temprine Mussleman.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, Mass.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
