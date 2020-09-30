Roy Stephen Robinson, 67, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Roy was born on June 30, 1953, in Winchester, Va., the son of H. Pauline See Robinson of Baker and the late Roy Robinson. He owned and operated Robinson’s Mill, Robinson’s Archery & Sporting Goods, previously worked 22 years for Hinkle-Harris Fine Furniture in Winchester and was also a farmer. Roy enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, building guns, Fox news, collecting Thunderbirds and most of all, he loved his grandbabies.
Roy married Mary Ann Sollars Robinson on March 1, 1980 in Capon Bridge.
Surviving with his wife of 40 years and his mother are 3 daughters, Shannon M. Robinson (Ron) of Midway, UT; Lindsay R. Robinson (Jeff) of Capon Bridge; Ashley M. Greatorex (Tyler) of Middletown, Va.; 4 grandchildren, Noah and Jasper Edmonds, Colt and Josephine Greatorex; a brother, Michael Robinson of Capon Bridge; and 2 sisters, Sandra Patton of Winchester, Va. and Carolyn Nealis of Capon Bridge.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge from 12 to 3 p.m. A celebration of Roy’s life will be privately held.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roy to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
