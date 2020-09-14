David Alexander LaFon, 88, of Maidsville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Sundale Nursing Home. He was born May 7, 1932, in Covington, Va., a son of the late Porter and Nellie Beckner LaFon.
David had been employed in the human resources for Hercules Inc. David was a true people person who had many friends. He loved sports especially the Mountaineers. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Sportsman 6 Hunting Club in Hampshire County.
David is survived by his son Robert LaFon (Kerry) of Fairmont; 1 brother, Daniel LaFon of Maryland; 2 grandchildren, Robert LaFon, II and Jessica Sexton (Paul); and 2 great-grandchildren, Grace Sexton and Keith Sexton.
David was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda LaFon and 1 brother, Aaron “Sonny” LaFon.
There will not be any funeral services due to COVID-19 precautions. David will be laid to rest at Grace Lawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Del.
McCulla Funeral Home, Morgantown, is in charge of arrangements.
