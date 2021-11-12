Lois Patricia Shanholtzer, 75, of Romney, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lois was a Saint Patricks Day baby that was born on March 17, 1946, in Martinsburg, W.Va., the daughter of the late Edgar and Anna Onile Martin Sencindiver. She was a member of Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church for many years where she started the youth group. At her church she was a Sunday school teacher whom enjoyed helping in the nursery and was a part of the choir. Lois thrived on being a homemaker taking care of her children and grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for her great-grandgirls Nora Onile and Sophie Etta. She enjoyed flowers, birds, animals especially puppies, kittens and bunnies, listening to the Eagles and Elvis, cooking, baking, and crocheting. Lois always put others first in her life, and was known for her beautiful blue eyes.
Surviving is a son, Trevor J. Shanholtzer of Romney; 2 daughters, Hali P. Shockey (James) of Slanesville and Deanna Shanholtzer Webbe (Curt) of Lakewood, Colo.; 6 grandchildren, Holden L. and Gentry B. Shockey, Paige M. Parker (Tyler), Kendyl J. Shanholtzer, Autumn L. and Hannah G. Sandel; 2 great-granddaughters, Nora Onile and Sophie Etta Parker; a niece Anita Parsons-Bakhtiar who was very close to her Aunt Loisy as she called her and held a very special place in Lois’ heart.
She is preceded in death by sister, Janice Parsons.
A celebration of Lois’s life will be held next summer. Her family wanted to celebrate her life around the flowers and birds she so loved.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church or the Church Youth Group, 48 Dunkard Church Rd., Augusta, WV 26704 or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
