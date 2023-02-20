Ada L. Jones McIntyre

Ada Lucille Jones McIntyre passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 90 years old. She was the daughter of the late Toddy Jones and Nillie Lott.
Ada grew up in Butler, Pa., with roots in West Virginia. She followed her husband's military and baking career, that led them to Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., where they raised their teenage children. Here Ada and Dick supported the local Shepherdstown Fire Department, the St. Peters Lutheran Church and Ada worked with Jefferson County Schools as a cook, bus driver and was President of JCSSPA. Upon retirement, the couple relocated to Romney, where they once again became active local citizens, joining the Presbyterian Church and Rotary Club. Ada became a member of the WV CEOs and the Red Hat Society. After her husband's passing, she returned to Jefferson County becoming a member of Leetown United Methodist Church and the Ranson Senior Center. Ada had a strong faith. She believed in becoming an active community member and advocating to lawmakers. With every complaint, she offered a solution. She was a strong woman who loved her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana Lentz and husband, Rob and Terri O'Dell and husband, Dudley; two sons, Richard T. McIntyre and wife, Merri and Thomas McIntyre and partner, Kathy; grandchildren, Andrea Pullen, Britnee McIntyre, Timothy Pullen, Samantha Viands, James Young, Jr., Kristie Morton, Ricci McIntyre, Joshua and Jennifer Smallwood; along with multiple great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Wayne McIntyre; her sister, Maxene Walsh; and her brother, Walter Jones.
The family will receive friends at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Ada said "If you never sent me flowers in life, don't bring me flowers in death." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ranson Senior Center, 103 W. 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438 or the Lighthouse Program.
Arrangements are by Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry.
