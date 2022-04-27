Charles ‘Tony’ Moser

Charles “Tony” Anthony Moser, 55, of Slanesville passed away at his home on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Tony was born on Dec. 24, 1967, in Cumberland, Md. He graduated from Hampshire High School in 1986.
Tony began his career at Lear Corporation and later moved on to Crown Cork and Seal in 2006, where he served the last 4 years as the quality assurance manager. He was very passionate about his work and was well respected by his co-workers.
Tony had a love for family, friends, traveling to beautiful places, and his special dog Rusty. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Moser. He is survived by parents Gary and Evelyn Kidwell of Slanesville; a sister, Kimberly Moreland and husband Rick of Capon Bridge; a brother, Eric Kidwell of Slanesville; 2 nephews, Cody Moreland and wife Skylar and Josh Moreland and wife Brooke, all of Romney; a great-niece, Kaylin Moreland, and 2 great-nephews, Connor Moreland and Kane Moreland. Tony was so loved and will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday April 29, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the church with a 1-hour visitation prior to service. Pastor Earl Travis and Pastor Wayne Stotler will officiate. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Slanesville.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Rip cousin. 🙏 🙏
