Hampshire County has lost one of its longtime residents. Iris Dale Kline, 95, of Augusta, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Hampshire Center in Romney.
Iris was born on Oct. 14, 1926, in Augusta, the daughter of the late Harry Marshall Smith and Mary Jane (Gess) Smith. She was the oldest of 3 daughters. Her younger sisters were the late Jean Smith Shanholtz and Joyce Laverne Straw. She was the wife of the late Floyd L. Kline. Floyd died on April 5, 1996.
She spent her entire life in the Dunmore Ridge area. She was a country girl at heart and could do anything from milking cows, driving a tractor, mending a fence to picking fruit from her dad’s orchard. She was a proud graduate of Capon Bridge High School. She was a member of the CEOS Central Dunmore Club. She was interested in local history and family genealogy. She made many displays for the library over the years. She knew more information about the people and places of the county than just about anyone. She also wrote a weekly column in the Hampshire Review titled Blues Gap. She was an accomplished artist painting mostly birds and the West Virginia countryside.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, Shane Shanholtz (Melinda), Scarlet Ann Pazdersky (John), Kim Straw (Dawn), Bradley Kline, Belmont Kline (Barbara), Kitty Lee (Tony), Kay Buckles (Jim), Dennis Kline (Shirley), Bernice Snyder (Bill), Diane McTaggert, Sandy Pickett (Roger), Debbie Redden (Jerry) and Burma Miles (Dale).
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be David Bradfield, Minister. Private interment will be at the Augusta Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Hampshire County Public Library, 153 West Main Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
