Lee Carroll Shipley, 77, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Lee was born on Oct. 13, 1943, in Bartlesville, Md., the son of the late George and Elizabeth Barkley Shipley. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for APAC in Winchester, Va. Lee loved using his hands to work on cars, build projects around the house, loved fishing, crabbing and had the gift to gab.
Lee married Joan Smith Shipley on Sept. 28, 1963, in Baltimore, Md.
Surviving along with his wife of 57 years is his son, Lee E. Shipley of Augusta; 2 sisters, Lorraine Osbourne of Baltimore and Helen Garland of Capon Bridge; 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Tiffany, Chelsea, Vanessa, Jamie, Amber and Jessica; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Lee is preceded in death by 2 sons, David “Scott” and Steven Shipley; 2 brothers, Jack and Lawrence Shipley; and 2 sisters, Mary Shipley and Sandy Hutchkins.
Funeral services were held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Officiating was Pastor John Sine. Inurnment was privately held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
