Nazmiye Arlene Lesh, 56, of High View, passed away unexpectedly while sleeping in her home on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
A celebration of Arlene’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
