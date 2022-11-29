Pamela D. Schultz

Pamela DeAnn Schultz, 63, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney, after battling many health issues.
Pam was born on Oct. 1, 1959, to Phyllis Feeney and Clyde Gooch, in North Kansas City, Mo. After Pam graduated from high school, she went on to study education and graduated from Avila College with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1988. She then received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Webster University in 1993.
After graduating, she taught at Bonner Springs High School in Bonner Springs, Kan., for several years, before finishing her career at La Petite Academy in Lenexa, Kan., as a preschool teacher.
She was the proud mother to Sean Feeney of Augusta. In February, she moved to Romney, to the Hampshire Center so she could be closer to Sean and his family. Pam loved her family, Celtic music, cats, and especially her grandson, Ephraim. He was her pride and joy.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Clyde. She is survived by her son, Sean Feeney (Heather); grandson, Ephraim; mother, Phyllis Feeney of Ardmore, Okla.; her stepfather, Forrest St. Aubin (Barbara) of Leawood, Kan.; her uncle, Phillip Feeney (Brenda) of Leesburg, Va.; her aunt, Eileen Annis (David) of Ardmore; and several cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her name to the Cat Care Clinic of Johnson County, 9421 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, KS would be greatly appreciated. The family of Sean Feeney wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hampshire Center for the care and love they gave us throughout the time Pam was there.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
