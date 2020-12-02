Krystal Marie McCoy, 28, of Romney passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Born February 1, 1992, in Morgantown, Krystal is preceded in death by her father, Michael Smith; her maternal grandparents, Lt. Col. John T. McCoy and Beverly Chimick; and her paternal grandfather, Joseph Smith.
Krystal is survived by her loving twin daughters, Jayla and Trinity McCoy-Martin; her partner, Wesley Martin of Moorefield; her mother, Janet McCoy and step-father, Douglas Largent of Romney; 2 brothers, Andrew Gray and wife Sarah of Augusta and Michael Gray and wife Angela of Augusta; a sister, Paula Gray of Martinsburg; and her paternal grandmother, Mary Murvin of South Carolina. Krystal is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Krystal loved to take pictures, especially of her family. She always looked forward to the holidays and the family group photos. She loved going to the beach and river with family and looked forward to taking her girls to the carnival every year. Krystal also loved doing extreme couponing.
Krystal will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
