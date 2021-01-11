Glenn B. Crabtree, 81 of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hampshire Center in Romney.
Born on August 15, 1939, in Keifer, Md., he was the son of the late Ancel and Opal (Slider) Crabtree.
Glenn worked as an electrician for Celanese for many years, then started his own business, Hampshire Electric until retirement. He graduated from high school in Oldtown, Md., and served in the U S Navy. He was a member of the Romney Moose 1371, American Legion Post 0137 in Capon Bridge, Slanesville Presbyterian Church and Clinton Lodge 86 AF & AM of Romney. Glenn was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters.
Surviving is his wife, Janet Alkire Crabtree; a son Glenn “J.R” Crabtree Jr. and wife Kristen of Cumberland, Md.; a daughter Sheila Hoffman and husband Robert of New Haven, Ind.; 5 grandchildren, Devon Napierkoski, Glenn Crabtree III “Buddy,” Taylor Aspito, Allison Wroblewski, Brandon Hoffman; and one great-grandchild, Oliver Wroblewski.
A private burial is planned in Salem Cemetery, Slanesville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and all arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
