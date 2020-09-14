Loy W. “Bill” Emmart, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Born on August 17, 1940, in Augusta, he was the son of the late Ray W. Emmart and Neva Loy Emmart.
He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Augusta. He was a farmer.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Burl Emmart, Eloise Larson and John Emmart.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Lee Emmart; 2 daughters, Jennifer L. Smith (Jerry) of Augusta and Pamela S. Sprincis (David) of Berryville, Va.; 7 grandchildren, Jason Staub, Ashley N. Lake, Nathan A. Staub, Derek Sprincis, Kayla Sprincis, Felicia Peacemaker and Logan Smith; 7 great-grandchildren, Pierce Staub, Huxton Staub, Lilly Staub, Harper Lake, Bridger Peacemaker, Benjamin Peacemaker and Andrew Smith; and sister, Karen Baker (Dan) of Leesburg, Va.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Alanna McQuinn and Pastor Ron Bowyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
