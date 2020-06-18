Ilene Gay (Ganoe) Corbin, 77, Romney, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Born January 31, 1943 in Shinston, W.Va, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Nannie Virginia (Iser) Ganoe. Besides her parents, Ilene is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. “Beanie” Corbin, 4 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Ilene is survived by 3 sisters, her twin, Maxine Davisson of Romney, Esther Baird of Ohio, and Margaret Ganoe of Romney. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ilene was born in Shinston, but her entire life was spent in Romney. She was one of Romney’s staples. She held many jobs in the area and loved the outdoors. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping and fishing. She will be missed by many.
Friends will be received on Friday, June 19, 2020 from noon till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
