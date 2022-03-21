Betty June Bailey, 80, of Levels, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Willow Tree Healthcare Center, Charles Town, W.Va.
She was born on April 3, 1941, in Levels.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Community Fellowship Church, Levels, with Pastor Brian Bohrer officiating. Interment will be in Levels Cemetery, Levels.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
