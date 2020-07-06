Jennifer L. Hartman, 71, of Inwood, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center.
Born October 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Gray and Virginia (Strickler) Gray.
Jennifer was a member of Connection Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Elwood Hartman; 6 children, Robert “Andy” Linton (Tracy), Lisa D. Newman (Ronald Jr.), Eric Hartman (Julie), Thomas P. Hartman, Claude Hartman and Cynthia Collins; 1 sister, Susanne Colter; 22 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Steve Boyd, and Robert E. Hartman; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow directives. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the chapel with Pastor Tim Butler officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood.
