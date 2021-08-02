Russell Edward Conard, 53, of Wardensville, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Va.
A funeral service was held at the Faith Mission Church in Wardensville, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Roger Sager and Pastor Russell Webster. Private interment was at the Miller-Conard Family Cemetery near Wardensville.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
