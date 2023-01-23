Faye Loretta Snyder, 76, of Wardensville, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at the Faith Mission Church in Wardensville, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager. Interment will follow in the Miller-Conard Family Cemetery near Wardensville.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
