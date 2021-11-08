Erik Britton Rosa, 68, of Paw Paw, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Erik was born on May 2, 1953, in Denver, Colo., the son of the late Franz and Marianne Sass Rosa and the stepson of Brenda Rosa of Gaithersburg, Md.
Erik spent his childhood growing up in Iran, Pakistan, Ethiopia, India and Switzerland. His love of traveling culminated in a 2 year trip in his early twenties from Guatemala to Argentina with many adventures reported. He recently retired from Winchester Rehabilitation Center after working there for 28 years as a physical therapist. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his master’s degree in physical therapy from Duke University.
Erik was very active and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed playing pickle ball, gardening, hiking, biking, canoeing and bird watching. He was a docent for the historical Ice Mountain and volunteered at Fort Edwards, both in Capon Bridge. He also volunteered at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Erik married Kathryn Kump “Kathy” Rosa on May 22, 2005, in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife and stepmother is his son, Jared Rosa of Arlington, Va.; a brother, Arne Rosa (Katy) of Santa Barbara, Calif.; a sister, Heidi Lee (John) of Beaverton, Ore.; and a nephew Alex.
A celebration of Erik’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Erik to C&O Canal, www.canaltrust.org, 142 W. Potomac St., Williamsport, MD 21705 or for the Friends of the Cacapon, www.cacaponriver.org, P.O. Box 102, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
