Smith Marshall “Tim” Pugh, 70, of Gore, Va., died on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Tim was born on Aug. 4, 1952 in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Smithy Marshall and Eathel M. Whitacre Pugh. He was a 1970 graduate of James Wood High School, owned and operated Pugh’s Backhoe Service in Gore, former member of Gore Vol. Fire Company and was on the Board of Directors for the Frederick County Fair for 20+ years. Tim loved hunting, farming, camping, going to Lancaster, Pa. and being with his grandson Tanner.
Tim married Virginia Ann Fredman Pugh on June 10, 1978, in Cross Junction, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 44 years is a son, Timothy Michael Pugh of Gore; a daughter, Jennifer L. Carter (Chris) of Gore; a sister, Joan Luby Luebehusen of Colonial Heights, Va.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Pugh of Gore; and a grandchild, Tanner Ray-Lynn Carter.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Pugh and brother-in-law, Hugh Luebehusen.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating was Pastors Kent Woodward and Jim Simmons. Interment followed in Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Fair, P.O. Box 2005, Winchester, VA 22604 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
