Ralph Carson Heishman, 91, of Baker, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the home of Michael and Karen Strawderman in Lost River, W.Va.
Born on Feb. 26, 1930, in Baker, he was the son of the late Carson and Minnie (Jenkins) Heishman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery Lost River.
The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
