Charles William “Chuck” Rayner, 70, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born in Pennsylvania on Feb. 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Vernon David Rayner, Sr. and Ethel Susan (Southerly) Rayner. Besides his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his brother, Vernon David Rayner, Jr. and by his sister, Beverly J. Dennison.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Jamie Susan Mae Rayner of Romney; his grandson, Ayden William Rayner of Romney; his brother, Kenneth E. “Kenny” Rayner and wife Bernice of Points; Beverly C. Barnes, the mother of his child; a stepson, Ronald W. Wolford, Jr. Chuck is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
When it came to others, the world could use more like Chuck. He had a heart as big as all outdoors and a streak of generosity in the same proportion. His kindness to others knew no limits and no matter what came along, Chuck would deal with it. His family was the center of his world and no one anymore than his grandson Ayden. Chuck and Ayden were a team and anyone around them knew it. Ayden learned about cars and car shows, wildlife (red tail hawks of particular interest), fishing and target shooting to name just a few. There was another very special and sacred bond between the 2 and that was praying together. In the morning and at night Chuck and Ayden prayed to the Lord. Daughter Jamie is the first one to admit Chuck stuck with her when life got bumpy and he never, ever gave up on her.
Chuck had a strong work ethic and he did whatever was needed to support his family. He served his beloved USA for 5 years in the U.S. Navy where photography was his specialty. He was a member of the American Legion and he enjoyed keeping up with the news and politics. Chuck loved people and was very social and he will be deeply missed by many.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Memorial Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron DiCiolla officiating. Inurnment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
