James Ronald “Ronnie” Cornwell, 83, of Stephens City, Va., died Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home.

The family will receive friends at the Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Robert W. Ashby. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge

