Thelma Mae Miller, 69, of Baker, went to her Forever Home on Monday, April 10, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker.
A funeral service will be held at the New Dale Church of the Brethren in Baker, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Sterns. Interment will follow in the church’s cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
