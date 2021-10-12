John Wendell Moreland, 92, of Romney, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Born Jan. 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Alpha John Moreland and Sallie C. (Kidwell) Moreland. Wendell is also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty Louise Moreland (d. May 28, 2021) and his sister, Reba Moreland (d. 1935).
Wendell is survived by his sons, Stephen W. Moreland of Romney and Mark D. Moreland of Charleston, W.Va.; his grandchildren who he loved dearly, S. Paige Mathias and husband Vic of Romney, L. Andrew Moreland and wife Caroline of Marshall, Va., Aaron D. Moreland of South Charleston, W.Va. and Caitlin N. Lastoria and husband Aaron of South Charleston; the mothers of his grandchildren, Cathe Moreland of Romney and Barbara Wilson of South Charleston; his great-grandchildren, Juliet L. and Fiona J. Moreland and Dominic D. Lastoria. Wendell is also survived by his brother, Keith L. Moreland of Glen Burnie, Md.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who always got a kick out of Uncle Wendell.
Wendell was born in Okonoko, W.Va. and grew up in nearby Bethel, W.Va. – two communities that only exist in memory. He was a child of the Depression and grew up on a small family farm cutting pulp wood, plowing fields with a mule, firing the stove at the 2-room Bethel School and working on Spring Gap Orchard.
Wendell was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School. He began his working career as a lineman with Potomac Edison Co. in Winchester and Central Telephone Co. in Romney. He often reminisced about helping build many of the early power and telephone lines in rural Frederick Co., Virginia and Hampshire Co., West Virginia. He eventually completed 35 years of service with General Telephone and Frontier Communications. After retirement, Wendell was a real estate salesman for E. E. Bayliss Realty in Winchester, Va. and did appraisal work for local banks. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Wendell had a life-long interest in history, current events and politics. He was most proud of putting his sons through college and law school while he and Betty both worked two jobs. He took pride in his membership in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in which he held local offices and served as a contract negotiator, both locally and nationally. He enjoyed his service as a member of the Hampshire Co. Historical Landmarks Commission and the Allegany Co. (MD) Civil War Roundtable. He takes with him a significant knowledge of little-known local people and places which will be missed.
Wendell was an avid hunter, trapper and woodsman. His favorite past-time was tramping around at his “ranch” where he knew every tree, rock and living creature. He was a staunch Democrat and proud union man. He never met a stranger. Wendell’s quiet love, subtle humor, and good nature will be missed by his loving family and many friends.
Friends will be received on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Wendell’s name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
