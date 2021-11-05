Alfred B. “Al” Leonard, 103, of Romney, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home.
Al was born in Neosho, Stark City, Missouri on June 10, 1918. He was the son of the late William Henry Leonard and Mary Lora Rupe Leonard.
Al was born in Missouri and raised in Iowa. He found Hampshire County on a fishing trip in 1959 and never left. He met and married Brenda Haines Leonard to whom he was married for 50 years. Al was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener, but is known locally for his renowned trapping skills. He loved nature, the outdoors, and most of all, trapping foxes. Al was a self-taught trapper; watching and learning their ways in the snow. Al’s most memorable trapping day was catching 25 foxes. He was in awe of the fox’s intelligence. He described trapping them as playing chess with a worthy opponent. Over the years, he taught several locals how to trap using the “Al Leonard Method.” They are now the keepers of his secrets.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 brothers and 6 sisters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Pat Leonard of Alabama and Janlee Viands of Hagerstown, Md. who was like a daughter to him.
Someone once asked Al how he lived to be over 100. He replied, “I was in the woods, I lived in the woods, trapping and running. The last 2 years have been the most I have ever spent in the house. I’ve lived in the woods all my life. I’d be there right now if I could, but I can’t. Someday...they’ll cremate me and bury me out on a trapline, and the old fox will know I’m still there. Until then, may your chains be tight.”
A celebration of Al’s life will be held at a later date during which his ashes will be spread on a trapline in Hampshire County and back in his birth place of Missouri.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.