Joann Drahos Hooker, 82, of Romney, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Joann was born on August 26, 1938, in Bellaire, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Bertha Driscoll Drahos.
She was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester, Va. Joann was a part of the Catholic Woman’s Club and the Lily Twig Club. She loved being of Irish decent and had a strong faith in God. Joann enjoyed watching the Notre Dame football team, loved being with her friends, but most of all, being with her family.
Surviving are 2 sons, W. Michael Hooker of Romney and Ryan E. Hooker (Toby Campbell) of Wheaton, Ill.; a daughter, Michele A. Slocum (Art) of Capon Bridge; 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Boyer, Joshua and Jacob Slocum, Ethan Campbell-Hooker and Ellison Campbell-Hooker; and a great-grandchild, Palmer Boyer.
A private service was held for the family at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bellaire Chapel, 441 37th St., Bellaire, OH 43906 on Saturday with Father Dan Heusel officiating. Interment was at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bellaire, OH.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
