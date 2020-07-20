Walter J. Bancroft, 86, of Hummelstown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born August 28, 1933 in Bolair, W.Va., he was the son of the late Charles Adelbert and Rebie Emeline Miller Bancroft.
Walter worked at the M & B Wire Coat Hanger Manufacturing in Norfolk, Va. He enjoyed tinkering, and repairing lawnmowers that he would give to his friends and family.
Walter moved to Pennsylvania in 1974 and married in February 28, 1975 to Cathleen L. (Starnes) Cordle. He is survived by his wife of 45 years; a son, Jack A. Bancroft; 2 daughters, Carol L. (Bancroft) Brazell and Jacqueline E. Bancroft companion of Perry Koppenheffer; 5 grandchildren, Tonya L. (Brazell) Hart wife of Johnathan, Jessica L. (Brazell) Rust wife of Robert, Julie A. Bancroft, Dustin S. Gruber and Jamie L. (Gruber) Hyers wife of James; 8 great-grandchildren, Abagail Hart, Connor Hart, Maggie Hart, Landon Jumper, Liam Rust, Olivia Hyers, James Hyers IV and Harleigh Rust; 2 brothers, William Bancroft husband of JoAnn and Lewis Bancroft husband of Delores; a sister, Josephine (Bancroft) Rojas; and a sister-in-law, Rose (Cogar) Bancroft.
Beside his parents, Walter was preceded in death by one grandson, Kevin Jack Bancroft; 2 brothers, Robert and his wife Myrel Bancroft and James Eugene Bancroft; one sister Rosalene (Bancroft) Phifer; one sister-in-law, Betty Bancroft; and one brother-in-law Earl Phifer.
There will be no viewing, and at his request he was cremated.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 55 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Arrangements are being handled by Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Hummelstown.
