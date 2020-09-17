Joy Lavine Tutwiler Snyder, 86, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Sept.16, 2020.
Born May 13, 1934 in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Clyde O. Tutwiler and Flora Daugherty Tutwiler.
Joy attended Shepherd University for 2 years. She taught elementary school in Hampshire County for 2 years. She was a substitute teacher in Berkeley County, W.Va. for 15 years.
Joy was a member of Church of Christ in Winchester. She loved to travel and had traveled throughout 49 states and Europe.
She is survived by her husband Edward Lee Snyder, Jr.; 1 son, David S. Snyder of Winchester; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin Snyder, Zachary Snyder and Samuel Snyder all of Texas; and 1 sister, Betty Smith of Shanks.
She was preceded in death by 1 son, Edward L. Snyder, III; 2 sisters, Dorothy Hott and Carol Tutwiler; and 1 brother, Kyle Tutwiler.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home. The Brown Funeral Home will be open to receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow directives.
Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.