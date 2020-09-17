Joy Lavine Tutwiler Snyder, 86, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Wednesday,  Sept.16, 2020.

Born May 13, 1934 in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Clyde  O. Tutwiler and Flora Daugherty Tutwiler.

Joy attended Shepherd University for 2 years. She taught elementary  school in Hampshire County for 2 years. She was a substitute teacher  in Berkeley County, W.Va. for 15 years.

Joy was a member of Church of Christ in Winchester. She loved to travel and had traveled throughout 49 states and Europe.

She is survived by her husband Edward Lee Snyder, Jr.; 1 son, David  S. Snyder of Winchester; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin Snyder, Zachary  Snyder and Samuel Snyder all of Texas; and 1 sister, Betty Smith of  Shanks.

She was preceded in death by 1 son, Edward L. Snyder, III; 2  sisters, Dorothy Hott and Carol Tutwiler; and 1 brother, Kyle Tutwiler.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11  a.m. at Brown Funeral Home. The Brown Funeral Home will be open to receive  friends 1 hour prior to the service. Visitors will be required to wear  face masks, practice social distancing and follow directives.

Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge  Hospice, 333 W Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.

