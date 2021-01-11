Glen Miller Riner, 77, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born September 13, 1943, in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late John Miller Riner and Daisy Virginia (Burkhart) Riner.
Glen attended Beaver Run Church of the Brethren in Romney and was a vender at the farmers market in Romney.
He is survived by his wife, Doris (Hessler) Riner; one son, Daniel Riner; 2 children from a previous marriage, Glenn Miller Riner and Melissa Reed; 2 sisters, Peggy J. Vanorsdale and Dale V. Thomas; and 2 brothers, Roy and Warren Riner.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James H. Riner.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive # 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
