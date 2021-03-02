Garrett I. Long, Jr., 88, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on Jan. 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Garrett I. Long and Catherine (Snider) Long.
Dr. Long began his dental career in the United States Army. He continued to practice dentistry for over 50 years in Romney. He was a lifelong member of the Romney Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder. He had a passion for growing flowers, collecting antiques and traveling the world.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Smith) Long, whom he married on June 16, 1956. He is also survived by his son, Dr. G. I. Long III; daughter, Kitty Blue Kiser; 3 grandsons, Garrett, Jesse and Tyler Long; 2 granddaughters, Ashley Blue and Kelsey Kiser; 3 great-grandsons, Garrett V, Hunter and Jeremy Long; and 1 great-granddaughter, Harlyn Long. Also surviving is a sister, Kay Long Turner.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney, with Rev. Rob Vaughan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
