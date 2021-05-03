Kathryn N. Davis, 83, of Augusta, passed away on Thurs., April 29, 2021, in Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on Aug. 6, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Jensen Gillison.
Funeral services were held on Sun., May 2, 2021, in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment followed in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.